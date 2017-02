NEW YORK, July 2 Sunoco Inc and Carlyle Group reached an agreement to keep the largest refinery on the East Coast in operation, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Terms of the deal will be announced at a news briefing later Monday morning, the sources said.

The two companies have been in talks since April to keep the 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia plant operational. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by John Wallace)