April 30 Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it will buy Sunoco Inc for $5.3 billion in stock and cash as part of its plan to bulk up presence in the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products.

Sunoco shareholders will receive $50.13 per share, a 22.5 percent premium over the stock's Friday close of $40.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)