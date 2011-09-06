* Has begun process to sell Philadelphia, Marcus Hook
refineries
* Credit Suisse to assist in strategic review process
(Adds details, Sunoco CEO comment, comments from LUKOIL,
background)
Sept 6 U.S.-based energy company Sunoco Inc
plans to exit its low-margin refining business to focus
on its more-profitable pipeline and retail marketing operations.
The move is the latest shift in the U.S. refining market
that has seen Marathon Oil splitting off its refining
arm and ConocoPhillips seeking to break into two, as
companies reorganize businesses to adjust to the changing
economics in the oil products markets.
Sunoco's refining margins are weighed down as it processes
more expensive grades of oil in the U.S. East Coast where it has
its refineries. Other refiners, in contrast, source less costly
crude in the middle of the country where supplies are large.
"Given the unacceptable financial performance of these
assets... it is in the best interests of shareholders to exit
this business and focus on our profitable retail and logistics
businesses," Chief Executive Lynn Elsenhans said in a statement.
Sunoco has tried to differentiate its refining business by
running high acid crude streams to increase margins, but these
crudes necessitate longer maintenance turnarounds to deal with
the damage done to the refinery from the acid.
Its refineries also do not have coking capacity, so they
cannot run heavy, sour crude streams without producing a lot of
residual fuel oil -- for which is there is no market.
Cokers are used to destroy that residual fuel oil and
produce more gasoline and distillate.
The company has begun a process to sell its 335,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery and the 178,000 bpd
Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery.
Sunoco said it would pursue all options to sell the
refineries, but if it was unable to strike a suitable deal, it
would idle the main processing units at the facilities in July
next year.
Two potential buyers could be Norwegian oil company Statoil
and Russia's second-biggest oil producer LUKOIL
.
At present LUKOIL is not interested in purchasing any
refining capacities, especially in the USA, the company said in
an e-mailed response. Statoil did not immediately respond to an
e-mail seeking comment.
STRATEGIC REVIEW
The company will hold a strategic review to explore ways to
use its "strong cash position and maximize the potential for its
logistics and retail businesses." Credit Suisse will assist
Sunoco in the strategic review process.
Sunoco's retail marketing arm, which sells gasoline and
middle distillates, runs convenience stores in at least 23
states.
Its logistics business, operated by Sunoco Logistics
Partners LP , has refined product and crude oil pipelines
as well as terminals.
Sunoco expects a pretax non-cash charge of $1.9-$2.2 billion
in the third quarter related to impairment of the plant and
equipment in its refineries.
If the processing units are idled, additional pretax charges
of up to $500 million may be incurred.
Sunoco has already completed the sale of its 170,000-bpd
Toledo refinery in Ohio to PBF Holding for $400 million. In May,
it sold a chemicals plant in Philadelphia to Honeywell
International for about $85 million.
Sunoco also spun off its coal production unit SunCoke Energy
Inc and investors welcomed the debut of the producer of
steel-making coke's shares.
Sunoco's shares, which have fallen 10 percent so far this
year, closed at $36.11 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das and Antonita Madonna in Bangalore
and Matt Daily and Janet McGurty and Jeffrey Kerr in New York;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)