* Sunoco's logistics seeking shale opportunities

* Bakken crude could up value of refineries for sale-CEO

* Q3 adj EPS $0.57 vs est $0.58

* Rev rose 24 percent (Recasts; adds detail, byline)

By Kristen Hays

Nov 3 Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) logistics business is 'actively pursuing' growth opportunities in burgeoning shale oil and gas plays as the company looks to its future while moving ahead on plans to exit refining, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

The pipeline, terminal and storage business is chasing growth opportunities that include "potential conversion of pipelines related to the growing development in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays," CEO Lynn Elsenhans told analysts Thursday during Sunoco's third-quarter earnings call.

The Marcellus play in Pennsylvania and surrounding states is largely natural gas, while Ohio's Utica has attracted oil and gas drillers.

Elsenhans also said the company is interested in running Bakken crude oil from the U.S. Midwest to save money on crude costs, as the light, sweet crude trades at a double-digit discount to imported crudes currently used at Sunoco's refineries.

She said some opportunities to run Bakken crude "have started to become available in relatively small volumes in the Northeast" and Sunoco will run it if it makes economic sense. But Sunoco lacks its own assets to bring it to its money-losing Pennsylvania refineries.

Trade sources told Reuters last month that Sunoco was running Bakken crude at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia and 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refineries.

The sources said up to 20,000 bpd of Bakken crude was railed to Albany, New York, then barged to Philadelphia. [Id:nN1E79K101]

Elsenhans told analysts that obstacles to moving Bakken crude to the Northeast include lack of enough rail cars and loading and unloading facilities. Also, some companies lack confidence that building such infrastructure will pay off in the long term.

The current focus is on trains and trucks rather than new pipelines, she said.

Regarding the refineries, Elsenhans said the ability to run cheaper Bakken crude could up their attraction to buyers.

Sunoco announced nearly two months ago that it would sell or shutter the refineries by July next year to focus on its logistics and retail marketing businesses.

"It's a factor that might be considered beneficial to the potential sale of these locations and the value that someone would put on them," Elsenhans said.

She declined to give any hints of interest in the refineries, noting that such large deals take time and involve confidentiality agreements.

"We will provide updates on the status of the sales process when we are able to do so," she said.

Chief Financial Officer Brian MacDonald said the refineries' book value was $400 million, but declined to say how that amount was split between the two.

$1.1 BILLION QUARTERLY LOSS

Sunoco posted a third-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion that narrowly missed estimates and included a $1.9 billion write-down of refinery assets and a $17 million loss in the refining and supply segment.

The net loss attributable to Sunoco shareholders was $9.62 per share, compared with net income of $65 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $12.16 billion

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 58 cents per share on revenue of $8.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $38.09 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Jim Marshall)