* Q4 EPS $0.05 excluding special items
* Revenue $12.7 bln vs year-ago $9.9 bln
* Refinery workers told not to report after Feb. 20
* Shares up 1 pct
Feb 15 Sunoco Inc, which is
getting out of the refining business, posted an adjusted profit
for the fourth quarter partly due to tax benefits, and its
revenue rose 28 percent on higher gasoline prices.
Wednesday's results came as the company told workers at one
of its Philadelphia area refineries not to report for work after
Feb. 20.
Sunoco reported a net loss of $362 million, or $3.39 per
share for the fourth quarter. That compared with net income of
$87 million, or 72 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2010.
But excluding a charge of $612 million relating to asset
writedowns from idling of its Philadelphia and Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania, refineries, and partly due to tax benefits, Sunoco
had income of 5 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $12.7 billion from $9.9 billion a year
earlier, the Philadelphia-based company said, citing higher
retail gasoline and distillate margins, partially offset by
lower gasoline sales volumes.
Two weeks ago, Sunoco released pretax fourth-quarter results
and said it would post a loss of $660 million. On Wednesday the
company updated that by including the tax provision and
after-tax results. It said there were no changes to the Feb. 2
pretax figures.
The increase in the tax benefit was largely the result of
higher tax credits in the fourth quarter under the effective tax
rate method as that quarter represented a higher percentage of
full-year results in 2011 compared with 2010, it said.
On Feb. 2, Sunoco said it was conducting a "vigorous" search
for buyers for its two Philadelphia-area refineries, with more
than 150 prospects expressing some interest in the 335,000
barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery which the company said it
will close if a buyer is not found by July.
On Wednesday, Sunoco told workers at its shuttered Marcus
Hook refinery not to report to work after Feb. 20.
"These employees have not been laid off or terminated," said
Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski. He said they would be paid
through the end of the month and that bargaining efforts with
the union were continuing.
The Marcus Hook refinery was idled in early December in
reaction to poor refining economics and as the company prepared
to sell the plant.
Sunoco stock was up 1 percent at $39.87 on Wednesday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Reporting by
Steve James in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Matthew Lewis)