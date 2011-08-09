HOUSTON Aug 9 U.S. oil refiner Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved a plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its shares.

"We believe Sunoco shares are significantly undervalued in the current market," Lynn L. Elsenhans, Sunoco's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Sunoco reported a second-quarter loss last week and its adjusted earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts. [ID:N1E7731SH]

As of June 30, Sunoco had about 121.6 million shares outstanding. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Ted Kerr)