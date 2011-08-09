UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
HOUSTON Aug 9 U.S. oil refiner Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved a plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its shares.
"We believe Sunoco shares are significantly undervalued in the current market," Lynn L. Elsenhans, Sunoco's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Sunoco reported a second-quarter loss last week and its adjusted earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts. [ID:N1E7731SH]
As of June 30, Sunoco had about 121.6 million shares outstanding. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.