* Other units at Sunoco refinery were already shut
* Regional gasoline market is tight
(Adds detail and market reaction)
Oct 11 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) shut a fluid
catalytic cracker at its 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania, refinery for unplanned maintenance on Tuesday,
said trade sources.
Other units, including an atmospheric crude distillation
unit and a reformer were already under maintenance when the
unit was taken down.
A Sunoco spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Atlantic Coast gasoline markets reacted swiftly to the
outage, with prompt RBOB jumping by a penny a gallon to 15.00
cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB
futures contract.
In addition, the November/December RBOB futures spread
gained 1.21 cents per gallon in favor of November on the
outage.
The regional market was already tight, owing to
ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) recent decision to shutter its 185,000
bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)