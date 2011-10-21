NEW YORK Oct 21 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) has been receiving quantities of Bakken crude oil from the Mid-Continent to run at its Philadelphia-area refineries, trade sources said on Friday.

Sunoco said earlier this year it would close or sell its 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery and 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refinery by July 2012 because the refineries have been losing money from paying high prices for foreign crude oil.

Traders said the crude was railed to Albany, New York and then barged down to Philadelphia. One trade source said volumes were between 10,000 and 20,000 barrels per day.

Sunoco was not immediately available for comment.