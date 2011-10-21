* Sunoco seen processing Bakken crude at Philly plants

* Volumes are estimated to be between 10-20,000 bpd (Adds details and background)

NEW YORK Oct 21 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) has been receiving quantities of Bakken crude oil from the Mid-Continent to run at its Philadelphia-area refineries, trade sources said on Friday.

Sunoco said earlier this year it would close or sell its 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery and 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refinery by July 2012 because the refineries have been losing money from paying high prices for foreign crude oil.

Traders said the crude was railed to Albany, New York and then barged down to Philadelphia. One trade source said volumes were between 10,000 and 20,000 barrels per day.

Bakken crude is a light, sweet crude, which trades at a discount to the imported crudes currently used at East Coast refineries.

The massive Bakken crude shale oil formation primarily underlies North Dakota and Montana in the United States, and Saskatchewan in Canada. The U.S. government estimates the North Dakota portion alone - which is the middle of the tight, rock formation - to be as much as 3.65 billion barrels of crude.

Production in August rose to 444,000 barrels per day, putting North Dakota among the top U.S. oil-producing states.

Sunoco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty and Jeffrey Kerr; editing by Andrea Evans) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))