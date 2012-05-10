NEW YORK, May 10 A crude distillation unit at Sunoco Inc's 355,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery will restart following inspection in 1-2 days after a hole was discovered following a fire, a source familiar with the situation said.

A hole has been discovered in the CDU, which is located in Girard Point section of the refinery, remains under repair, said the source.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)