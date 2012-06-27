NEW YORK, June 27 Sunoco Inc reached a
tentative labor agreement with the members of the United Steel
Workers union at its Philadelphia refinery late Tuesday, sources
familiar with the situation said, moving a joint-venture deal
with Carlyle Group to keep the refinery operating one
step closer to fruition.
The 335,000 barrel per day refinery is the largest plant on
the East Coast.
It was one of two Sunoco plants in the region scheduled for
closure, as Sunoco exits the refinery business.
In April, private equity group Carlyle Group entered into
exclusive talks with Sunoco to operate the plant.
A union ratification vote on the deal is planned for Monday.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Jason Neely)