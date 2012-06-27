* Sunoco, USW ink tentative labor deal for Philly refinery
* Labor union to vote on deal Monday
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, June 27 Sunoco Inc reached a
tentative labor agreement with members of the United
Steelworkers union at its Philadelphia refinery late Tuesday,
sources familiar with the situation said, moving a joint venture
with Carlyle Group to keep the refinery operating one step
closer to fruition.
Details of the agreement between the USW and the company
were not released. A union ratification vote on the deal is
planned for Monday. A Sunoco spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
The 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery is the largest on
the U.S. East Coast. A deal between Sunoco and Carlyle
is aimed at saving the refinery -- the nation's longest
continuously operating plant -- from closing, easing fears of a
potential fuel shortage this summer.
The labor deal affects about 650 hourly workers at the
plant, which employs 1,000 other workers. The refinery also can
employ as many as 1,000 independent contractors during times of
peak maintenance.
Sunoco, which was poised to shut the plant in July if it did
not find a buyer, extended the deadline until August. If one
cannot be reached by then, it will idle the main processing
units.
Under a deal with Carlyle, Sunoco would put the refinery
assets into the joint venture in exchange for a non-operating
minority interest in the venture.
Carlyle would contribute cash, hold the majority interest
and oversee day-to-day operations.
Sunoco has not disclosed financial terms, and officials
suggested they were still counting on support from the national,
state and local governments before sealing a deal.
Sources familiar with the situation have said environmental
issues regarding the sale have been worked out.
They said that the parties are still waiting to see what
kind of aid the joint venture would receive from the state.
Recently, Shell was offered up to $1.7 billion in
tax breaks to build an ethane cracker in the center of the state
to process local Marcellus shale oil and natural gas.
Oil markets are closely watching the fate of the refinery,
one of three in a 12-mile radius near Philadelphia that are
threatened with closure. One has already been saved and one is
unlikely to be.
Last week, Delta Air Lines Inc inked a deal with
Phillips 66 to buy the shuttered 185,000-bpd Trainer
refinery in a bid to keep a lid on fuel costs. The deal received
$30 million from local lawmakers.
Planned maintenance at Trainer and an expansion of jet fuel
making capabilities will begin next week, with fuel production
expected in September.
The third regional refinery -- Sunoco's 178,000-bpd
shuttered plant in Marcus Hook -- is not expected to be sold as
a refinery. A study on use of the site by a regional planning
group is expected to be released later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Jason Neely and Jeffrey
Benkoe)