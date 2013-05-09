HOUSTON May 9 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP is planning to reverse an underused Texas refined products pipeline to move crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast market and could launch an open season to gauge shipper interest as early as next week, Chief Executive Mike Hennigan told analysts on Thursday.

The Eaglebine Express project involves a pipeline that runs from Hearne, Texas, to Nederland, where Sunoco has a major storage hub that can hold 22 million barrels of crude.

Hennigan said Sunoco could get the reversed and converted crude line into service by mid-2014.