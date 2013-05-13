HOUSTON May 13 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
on Tuesday will launch an open season on its proposed
Eaglebine Express project to reverse an underused refined
products pipeline and convert it to move crude oil from Texas
shale oil plays to the U.S. Gulf Coast market, the company said
on Monday.
Sunoco said if the open season solicits enough shipper
interest, the company will convert part of its MagTex pipeline
to move crude and reverse it to flow from Hearne, Texas, to
Nederland, Texas. Sunoco announced the project last week.
The pipeline's initial capacity would be 60,000 barrels per
day and is expected to be operational by mid-2014.
Sunoco has a major storage hub in Nederland that can hold 22
million barrels of crude.