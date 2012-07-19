HOUSTON, July 19 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
on Thursday announced a binding open season for a new
pipeline project to transport refined products to eastern Ohio
and western Pennsylvania markets from the U.S. Midwest.
The Allegheny Access Pipeline project is expected to have an
initial capacity of 85,000 barrels per day, expandable up to
110,000 bpd, using a combination of existing and new assets.
Startup is slated for the first half of 2014.
Sunoco Logistics President Michael J. Hennigan said the
pipeline would give Midwest refiners and marketers
cost-effective access to those markets and enable steady
supplies of refined products to the Pittsburgh area.
Sunoco Pipeline LP and private Ohio pipeline operator Inland
Corp commenced the open season on Thursday to last through Aug.
20. An open season involves soliciting shippers to determine if
they would use the pipeline.
