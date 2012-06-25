June 25 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
said on Monday it plans an open season for the first phase of
its new 150,000-barrels-per-day Permian Express oil pipeline,
which will take growing production from west Texas to the U.S.
Gulf Coast refining hub.
The open season will run from June 25 through July 24, with
priority services available to shippers making longer-term
commitments to ship on the pipeline, Sunoco said in a press
release. The company is offering three-, five- and seven-year
terms for shippers interested in moving crude on the line.
Initial capacity to ship 90,000 bpd of crude could be
operational within six to nine months using existing
infrastructure, the company said. Full capacity of 150,000 bpd
is expected by the second half of 2013.
Permian Express is one of several new pipeline projects
initiated to bring crude oil from the booming Eagle Ford shale
deposit to the Gulf Coast, the largest refining hub in the
United States.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)