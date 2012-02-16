* Proposes 40,000 bpd to Houston, 30,000 bpd to Longview
* Plan to reverse portion of West Texas-Gulf line
* Link it to Houston and Longview terminus of Mid-Valley
line
HOUSTON, Feb 16 Sunoco Logistics Partners
LP on Thursday announced open seasons for pipelines that
will increase capacity from the West Texas oilfields to
refineries in the Midwest and Houston, a news release said.
The West Texas Houston Access project will be able to carry
40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Houston starting next month,
increasing to 44,000 bpd by January 2013, the company said.
The West Texas Longview Access project will connect to
Sunoco's Mid-Valley pipeline at Longview and will carry 30,000
bpd by January 2013, the company said.
Binding open seasons for both projects commence on Feb. 17
and end March 19.
To accomplish the new connections, Sunoco is reversing a
portion of its West Texas-Gulf line between Wortham and
Goodrich, Texas.
At Goodrich, it will upgrade connections to two existing
lines, one to Houston and the other to Longview, the company
said.
The Longview link will carry West Texas Intermediate crude.
The Houston link will carry unsegregated crude oil starting in
April but West Texas Sour after January 2013.
"These projects will provide West Texas producers and Gulf
Coast and Mid-Continent refiners with a comprehensive supply
solution for both West Texas Intermediate and West Texas Sour
crudes," a company news release said.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)