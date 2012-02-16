* Proposes 40,000 bpd to Houston, 30,000 bpd to Longview

* Plan to reverse portion of West Texas-Gulf line

* Link it to Houston and Longview terminus of Mid-Valley line

HOUSTON, Feb 16 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP on Thursday announced open seasons for pipelines that will increase capacity from the West Texas oilfields to refineries in the Midwest and Houston, a news release said.

The West Texas Houston Access project will be able to carry 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Houston starting next month, increasing to 44,000 bpd by January 2013, the company said.

The West Texas Longview Access project will connect to Sunoco's Mid-Valley pipeline at Longview and will carry 30,000 bpd by January 2013, the company said.

Binding open seasons for both projects commence on Feb. 17 and end March 19.

To accomplish the new connections, Sunoco is reversing a portion of its West Texas-Gulf line between Wortham and Goodrich, Texas.

At Goodrich, it will upgrade connections to two existing lines, one to Houston and the other to Longview, the company said.

The Longview link will carry West Texas Intermediate crude. The Houston link will carry unsegregated crude oil starting in April but West Texas Sour after January 2013.

"These projects will provide West Texas producers and Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent refiners with a comprehensive supply solution for both West Texas Intermediate and West Texas Sour crudes," a company news release said. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)