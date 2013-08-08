HOUSTON Aug 8 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
expects to launch an open season to gauge shipper
interest in the expansion of its Permian Express crude oil
pipeline system "shortly," Chief Executive Mike Hennigan told
analysts on Thursday.
He said the first phase of the Permian Express system that
runs from Wichita Falls to Nederland, Texas, ramped up to 90,000
barrels per day in June, and will reach 150,000 bpd by late 2013
or early 2014. Phase II, which would add another 200,000 bpd of
capacity, is being developed.
"We're hoping to launch our Permian Express Phase II project
real shortly," Hennigan said during the company's second-quarter
earnings call.