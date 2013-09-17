HOUSTON, Sept 17 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
will launch an open season on Wednesday to gauge shipper
interest in an expansion of its Permian Express crude oil
pipeline system, the company said on Tuesday.
The proposed Phase II expansion would add 200,000 barrels
per day of capacity to the first phase of the Permian Express
system, which runs from Wichita Falls to Nederland, Texas. The
first phase ramped up to 90,000 bpd in June and will reach
150,000 bpd by late 2013, Sunoco said.
The second phase will originate at Midland, Garden City and
Colorado City in West Texas and connect to multiple pipelines
operated by Sunoco and other companies to move Permian Basin
crude oil to markets and refineries in the Midwest and on the
U.S. Gulf Coast, Sunoco said.
The second phase will involve construction of 300 miles to
400 miles of new pipeline, pending shipper interest. The
expansion would start up in the second quarter of 2015.
Sunoco did not release a cost estimate for the second phase.