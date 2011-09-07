(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 7 Sunoco's decision to put
its East Coast Philadelphia and Marcus Hook refineries up for
sale has probably condemned both to closure.
In a world where seaborne light sweet oils are much more
expensive than landlocked U.S. crude and heavier and sourer
imports, Philadelphia and Marcus Hook are the two worst
refineries to own in the United States.
Both will struggle to find buyers, unless someone can be
found willing to invest large sums of money to upgrade their
desulphurisation and coking capacity, enabling them to improve
margins by processing cheaper heavier and sourer crudes.
With so much pressure on margins and surplus refinery
capacity in North America and Western Europe, the prospect of a
saviour emerging seems remote.
Now the question is which refinery might be next up for sale
or closure, with ConocoPhillips' facilities at Bayway
and Trainer seemingly most vulnerable.
TERRIBLE ASSETS
The best way to understand why Marcus Hook and Philadelphia
are such terrible assets to own is to look at a snapshot of the
crudes they were processing in June (the latest month for which
detailed data is available) compared with other refiners across
the country.
In June, the United States imported 285.9 million barrels of
crude oil. The weighted average sulphur content was 1.71 percent
while the average API gravity was 28.34 degrees, according to
company-level data published by the Energy Information
Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of
Energy.
Given the scarcity of high quality crudes with low sulphur
content and high yield of premium products, as a result of the
war in Libya and North Sea maintenance, most refiners focused on
acquiring the cheapest and sourest oils their refineries could
handle to maximise margins.
But struggling Sunoco imported 4.95 million barrels for
Marcus Hook with an average sulphur content of just 0.17 percent
and API of 36.8 degrees, much sweeter and lighter crude than
other refiners. It also brought in 8.96 million barrels for
Philadelphia with an average sulphur content of 0.18 percent and
an API of 33.42.
Unable to reduce the sulphur content or crack heavier
molecules more aggressively to wring more valuable light
products from its crude, Sunoco's buyers were forced to chase
some of the most expensive crudes in the market.
In June, Sunoco brought in 3 million barrels of
super-premium Nigerian light sweet for Marcus Hook, and another
3.5 million for Philadelphia.
Sunoco's buyers also landed 1.5 million barrels of
ultra-light Norwegian crude -- so light it was virtually
straight-run gasoline (the Norwegian crude had APIs of 46-47
degrees, compared with straight-run gasoline around 50 degrees).
They went as far afield as Azerbaijan to obtain 750,000 barrels
of light sweet crude.
The refinery processed some cheaper crudes from Angola,
available at a discount because of their high acidity, to
average down the acquisition cost. Even so, Sunoco's refineries
were paying among the highest average prices to buy crude oil
for any refineries in the United States.
If the 96 facilities for which detailed import data is
available are ranked in terms of the weighted average sulphur
content of the crudes they imported in June, then Marcus Hook
and Philadelphia were processing the 6th and 7th sweetest crude
slates in the United States. The refineries processing sweeter
imported oils were far smaller (Table 1).
In a ranking by API gravity, Marcus Hook and Philadelphia
came in at 8th and 20th respectively. Of the big refineries,
only ConocoPhillips' facility at Trainer in Pennsylvania was
bringing in lighter crudes in significant volume (Table 2).
It is not surprising that in a note published Tuesday,
boutique energy investment bank Simmons & Co speculated Conoco's
Trainer or Bayway refineries could be the next on the auction
block, though Conoco denied having any plan to sell them.
FINAL STRAW
East Coast refiners' margins have been under pressure as
they struggle with old facilities, rising product
specifications, and fierce competition from Europe for both
crudes to process and share in the gasoline market.
Rivals in the Midwest are benefiting from cheap Canadian and
North Dakota crudes trapped by the lack of export pipelines,
while refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast have larger and more
complex facilities capable of buying heavy sour crudes and
processing them into a higher share of valuable gasoline and
distillate.
East Coast refineries have neither advantage. Most of their
crude is imported, at prices linked to Brent rather than WTI,
and their lack of complexity has forced them to buy the simplest
and therefore most expensive crudes.
Sunoco has not been a large buyer of Libyan oil. In 2010,
Marcus Hook and Philadelphia imported just 4 million barrels of
Libyan crude combined, according to EIA data.
But loss of Libya's exports and dwindling production from
the North Sea, which pushed Brent-linked light sweet prices far
above heavier sour grades, let alone WTI, proved the final straw
for refineries that were anyway living on borrowed time.
In 2007, East Coast refiners paid on average about $4.50 per
barrel above the national average -- including $5.50 more than
rivals in the Midwest and $5 above Gulf refineries. By June
2011, East Coast refiners were paying almost $11 above the
national average, more than $17 above the Midwest and $9 above
the Gulf Coast.
The East Coast figures are for all refineries in the EIA's
PADD 1 reporting region. Given that Sunoco's Marcus Hook and
Philadelphia refineries were buying lighter sweeter crudes than
others, their price disadvantage was almost certainly greater.
Marcus Hook and Philadelphia may be beyond salvage. Sunoco
has written off the value of both almost entirely, taking a
charge of $2.2 billion against its refining business, as my
colleague Robert Campbell explained in a column Tuesday.
Some observers consider their only future may be as storage
terminals for the new gas and liquids plays in the north-east
linked to the Marcellus and Utica shales.
Marcus Hook and Philadelphia are unlikely to be the last
refiners facing sale or closure around the North Atlantic basin.
Most refineries in the United Kingdom and other parts of Western
Europe face an uncertain future.
In the United States, the PADD 1 Trainer and Bayway
refineries owned by Conoco are under most pressure. Conoco has
already indicated it intends to demerge its upstream and
refining activities.
The problem for both refineries is they are almost
indistinguishable from Philadelphia and Marcus Hook in terms of
their reliance on expensive light sweet crudes.
Trainer was actually importing even lighter and sweeter
crudes in June, and both were bringing in very expensive oil
from Nigeria, Congo and Colombia, averaged down with some
Angolan acid crude.
With refining margins under pressure, and light sweet oils
in short supply, more refineries will have to close in the next
couple of years to rebalance this segment of the market.
