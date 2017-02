June 14 Sunoco Corp is close to finalizing a deal to sell or form a joint venture with the Carlyle Group for its Philadelphia refinery, CNBC reported on Thursday.

A deal could save the 335,000-barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the U.S. East Coast, from a planned closure and ease concerns about potential fuel shortage on the East Coast this summer. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)