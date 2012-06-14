(Adds company comments, background)
June 14 Sunoco Corp is close to
finalizing a deal to sell or form a joint venture with the
Carlyle Group for its Philadelphia refinery, CNBC
reported on Thursday.
A deal could save the 335,000-barrel-per-day Philadelphia
refinery, the biggest on the U.S. East Coast, from a planned
closure and ease concerns about potential fuel shortage on the
East Coast this summer.
In April, Carlyle said under a potential joint venture deal,
Sunoco would contribute its Philadelphia refinery assets and
keep a minority interest.
Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski said talks with Carlyle
are continuing and that the companies were "working hard to
reach an agreement."
A spokesman for Carlyle declined to comment on the CNBC
report.
According to the April new release, Sunoco would have no
on-going capital obligations with respect to the refinery, and
Carlyle would contribute funding, hold the majority interest and
oversee day-to-day operations of the joint venture.
Sunoco agreed in April to be bought by pipeline operator
Energy Transfer Partners LP in a stock and cash deal
worth $5.35 billion.
(Reporting By Matt Daily and Janet McGurty; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)