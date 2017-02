NEW YORK Aug 2 Sunoco Logistics said it had looked at opportunities to use some of its legacy pipeline to move crude oil to the East Coast from the burgeoning oil production in the Midwest, but decided to keep its focus on moving natural gas liquids.

Speaking to analysts at a second quarter analyst meeting, the company said it still thinks the best use for its pipeline is for natural gas liquids and refined products.

