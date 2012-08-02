* Says current pipeline focus is on NGLS, refined products
* Will keep an eye on East Coast crude pipeline possibility
(Adds details on crude oil movements to East Coast refineries)
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Sunoco Logistics will
pass on using some of its legacy pipeline to move crude oil to
the East Coast from the Midwest and hold its focus on moving
natural gas liquids, but it could revisit the issue later, the
company said on Thursday.
East Coast refineries -- the largest of which is still
owned by Sunoco -- have lower profit margins than U.S.
refineries in other regions because they pay higher prices for
the crude feedstock they can process, historically importing
virtually all of the feedstock from the more expensive North Sea
and West Africa.
Speaking to analysts at a second quarter analyst meeting
Thursday, Sunoco Logistics said it still thinks the best use for
its pipeline is for natural gas liquids and refined products.
"Our first priority has been on NGLs, and that's why you saw
Mariner West and East developed as projects on our existing
assets," said a company spokesman, referring to the pipelines to
move natural gas liquids (NGLs) like ethane and propane from the
Marcellus shale area in northern Pennsylvania into the Canadian
oil and chemical hub of Sarnia, Ontario, across the border from
Michigan.
The rapid growth of crude oil shale plays in the United
States, like the Bakken in North Dakota, the Eagle Ford in Texas
and the Utica in Ohio, has far outstripped infrastructure
capability including any pipeline which carries crude from the
U.S. midcontinent to the East Coast refineries.
As a result, most of the East Coast refineries have been
forced to rely on more expensive rail transportation to bring in
more economical light, sweet Bakken crude to process, with many
spending money to build or enhance rail terminal facilities.
Sunoco's 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, which
will be put into a joint venture with Carlyle Group in a
deal to close in September, plans to get about half its slate on
crude from North Dakota and Canada.
Phillips 66 runs about 20,000 bpd of Bakken crude at
its 238,000 bpd refinery in Linden, New Jersey, and has said it
would find the refinery infinitely more viable to run if it had
easy access to cheap domestic crude.
PBF Energy, owner of two East Coast refineries, will spend
up to $60 million to build additional rail infrastructure at its
190,000 bpd refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, allowing the
refinery to take advantage of increasing production of North
American crude oil production.
Sunoco Logistics also thinks that Midwest margins will
continue to be strong as lower-cost Canadian crude and
Midwestern crude keep refinery feedstock costs low.
"We're very bullish that Midwest margins will continue to be
good," said the spokesman, who said that crude pricing in the
region will keep the Midwestern refiners running at high rates.
But the company is not writing off any later commitment to a
crude pipeline to the East.
"Now with that said, we still continue to look at crude
growth in those areas," he added.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Bernard Orr and Jim
Marshall)