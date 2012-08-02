* Says current pipeline focus is on NGLS, refined products

* Will keep an eye on East Coast crude pipeline possibility (Adds details on crude oil movements to East Coast refineries)

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Sunoco Logistics will pass on using some of its legacy pipeline to move crude oil to the East Coast from the Midwest and hold its focus on moving natural gas liquids, but it could revisit the issue later, the company said on Thursday.

East Coast refineries -- the largest of which is still owned by Sunoco -- have lower profit margins than U.S. refineries in other regions because they pay higher prices for the crude feedstock they can process, historically importing virtually all of the feedstock from the more expensive North Sea and West Africa.

Speaking to analysts at a second quarter analyst meeting Thursday, Sunoco Logistics said it still thinks the best use for its pipeline is for natural gas liquids and refined products.

"Our first priority has been on NGLs, and that's why you saw Mariner West and East developed as projects on our existing assets," said a company spokesman, referring to the pipelines to move natural gas liquids (NGLs) like ethane and propane from the Marcellus shale area in northern Pennsylvania into the Canadian oil and chemical hub of Sarnia, Ontario, across the border from Michigan.

The rapid growth of crude oil shale plays in the United States, like the Bakken in North Dakota, the Eagle Ford in Texas and the Utica in Ohio, has far outstripped infrastructure capability including any pipeline which carries crude from the U.S. midcontinent to the East Coast refineries.

As a result, most of the East Coast refineries have been forced to rely on more expensive rail transportation to bring in more economical light, sweet Bakken crude to process, with many spending money to build or enhance rail terminal facilities.

Sunoco's 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, which will be put into a joint venture with Carlyle Group in a deal to close in September, plans to get about half its slate on crude from North Dakota and Canada.

Phillips 66 runs about 20,000 bpd of Bakken crude at its 238,000 bpd refinery in Linden, New Jersey, and has said it would find the refinery infinitely more viable to run if it had easy access to cheap domestic crude.

PBF Energy, owner of two East Coast refineries, will spend up to $60 million to build additional rail infrastructure at its 190,000 bpd refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, allowing the refinery to take advantage of increasing production of North American crude oil production.

Sunoco Logistics also thinks that Midwest margins will continue to be strong as lower-cost Canadian crude and Midwestern crude keep refinery feedstock costs low.

"We're very bullish that Midwest margins will continue to be good," said the spokesman, who said that crude pricing in the region will keep the Midwestern refiners running at high rates.

But the company is not writing off any later commitment to a crude pipeline to the East.

"Now with that said, we still continue to look at crude growth in those areas," he added. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Bernard Orr and Jim Marshall)