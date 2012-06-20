June 20 Energy logistics provider Sunoco
Logistics Partners LP announced a new pipeline to
increase flow of crude oil from west Texas to Gulf Coast
markets.
The Wichita Falls-to-Nederland Permian Express pipeline will
have a capacity of about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), and will
be expandable to about 350,000 bpd, Sunoco said.
The first phase of the project, with an initial capacity of
90,000 bpd, is expected to start operations within six to nine
months. It will likely reach full capacity within 12 to 18
months, the company said.
In April, Sunoco announced open season for crude oil
shippers on a new pipeline from fields in west Texas to its
crude terminal in Nederland.
