Aug 9 Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as higher sunflower prices hurt margins.

Second-quarter net income fell to $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, from $6.2 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.

SunOpta's sunflower business was hit by higher input prices for sunflowers, which come mainly from North American farms.

Brampton, Ontario-based SunOpta posted a 24 percent rise in revenue at $290.8 million.

The company also operates Opta Minerals Inc , said cost of goods sold rose 30 percent to $257.1 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$4.90 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.