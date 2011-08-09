BRIEF-Compass Minerals reports Q4 earnings per share $2.87
* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings boosted by brazilian acquisition
* Q2 EPS $0.07 vs $0.09 yr ago
* Rev up 24 pct at $290.8 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as higher sunflower prices hurt margins.
Second-quarter net income fell to $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, from $6.2 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.
SunOpta's sunflower business was hit by higher input prices for sunflowers, which come mainly from North American farms.
Brampton, Ontario-based SunOpta posted a 24 percent rise in revenue at $290.8 million.
The company also operates Opta Minerals Inc , said cost of goods sold rose 30 percent to $257.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$4.90 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings boosted by brazilian acquisition
* Omega announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results; new investments and increased dividend for 18th consecutive quarter
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns (Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)