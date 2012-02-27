Feb 27 SunOpta Inc said it will
restructure some of its underperforming segments and cut about 6
percent of its workforce.
The Toronto-based organic food processor said it will shut
down its fruit segment and create a new consumer products group
to focus on non-grains based consumer packaged goods.
SunOpta expects to incur severance costs of about $500,000
during the first half of 2012, but sees the realignment helping
it save $3 million, before tax, annually.
The company expects to post a net loss of 11 cents per share
in the fourth-quarter, and take a non-cash charge of about $8.6
million, or 13 cents a share.
In the last two reported quarters SunOpta has posted a drop
in profits as margins have been squeezed.
Shares of SunOpta, which will report its fourth-quarter
results on March 6, closed at C$5.27 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
