May 8 Organic food processor SunOpta Inc's first-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped partly by growth in its integrated packaged foods segment.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose 10.3 percent to $6.7 million, or 9 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $274.5 million. The restructured SunOpta Foods division posted a 3 percent increase in revenue from external customers at $246.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $279.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at C$5.67 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)