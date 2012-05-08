MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 8 Organic food processor SunOpta Inc's first-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped partly by growth in its integrated packaged foods segment.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose 10.3 percent to $6.7 million, or 9 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $274.5 million. The restructured SunOpta Foods division posted a 3 percent increase in revenue from external customers at $246.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $279.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at C$5.67 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards drew a 22.4 overnight rating, down 4 percent from last year's low-rated show, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.