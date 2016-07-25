(Updates with share reaction)
By John Tilak and Lauren Hirsch
July 25 Canadian organic food company SunOpta
Inc, already under pressure from U.S. hedge fund
Tourbillon Capital Partners LP, is being prodded by a second
activist shareholder to explore the sale of all or part of the
company, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Canadian hedge fund West Face Capital, which pushed
SNC-Lavalin to sell its AltaLink business for about
C$3.1 billion in 2014, also wants SunOpta to look at board or
management changes if sales don't materialize, said the sources
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
West Face's move comes as SunOpta, whose brands include
Nature's Finest and Sunrich Naturals, has received interest from
private equity firms, said two sources familiar with the
situation.
While some of Toronto-based West Face's demands are similar
to Tourbillon's, the two hedge funds are not acting in concert,
the sources said.
West Face, SunOpta's third biggest shareholder with a more
than 8 percent stake, began the push about a year ago but has
kept it private, one source said. Tourbillon, SunOpta's largest
stakeholder, went public with a May 27 letter to the board and
chief executive officer.
SunOpta and West Face declined to comment.
Investors have been disappointed with SunOpta's share price,
which is down nearly 48 percent over the past year. Some
shareholders are concerned about the debt level, the integration
of acquisitions and SunOpta's sluggish performance in the
high-growth organic foods market, the sources said.
After the Reuters report, SunOpta shares shot up as much as
6.3 percent to C$7.10 before easing to C$6.92. Before the
report, the stock was down about 2 percent.
Last month, SunOpta's board hired investment bank Rothschild
Inc and law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP to advise
on strategic options and said it was in talks with its biggest
shareholders.
SunOpta's debt jumped to $482.8 million in 2015 from $83
million a year earlier after the acquisitions of Citrusource,
Niagara Natural and Sunrise Growers.
A sale at less than C$8 per share is unlikely to be
acceptable to some of the major shareholders, one source said,
adding that an asset sale was more likely in the near term.
The stock was down 2.1 percent at C$6.54 on Monday.
SunOpta set ambitious goals in April for gross margin and
sales, including raising its overall gross margin to between 14
percent to 16 percent within three to five years from the
current 11 percent, said Eric Gottlieb, an analyst at D.A.
Davidson & Co.
"They've made all these promises throughout the years, and
they haven't come through," he said. Now the shareholders'
approach is, 'let me see you do it,'" he added.
A strategic buyer, such as grain handler Archer Daniels
Midland Co, the food processor and commodities trader,
or Bunge Ltd, the agribusiness group, may be interested
in buying SunOpta for its ingredient sourcing segment and then
sell its consumer products division, Gottlieb said.
ADM declined to comment. Bunge could not be reached
immediately for comment.
