July 12 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
said on Friday it has received final approval from the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the
generic version of Novo Nordisk's Prandin diabetes
drug.
Prandin, known chemically as repaglinide, and its
combination with the commonly prescribed type 2 diabetes drug
metformin, sold as PrandiMet, had sales of about $200 million in
2012 for Novo.
Sun Pharma said it would be eligible for a 180-day marketing
exclusivity in the United States for the drug.
A U.S. appeals court last month found the patent on Novo's
Prandin diabetes drug in combination with metformin to be
invalid, paving the way for the introduction of a generic
version of the drug.