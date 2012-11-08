UPDATE 3-Allergan to buy fat-fighter Zeltiq Aesthetics for $2.48 bln
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
MUMBAI Nov 8 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly net profit after it set aside 5.84 billion rupees ($108.02 million) towards a possible compensation in a patent dispute case related to drug Protonix.
The Mumbai-based drugmaker said consolidated net profit fell to 3.2 billion rupees during fiscal second quarter ended September from 5.98 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales rose 40.2 percent to 26.57 billion rupees.
Analysts had estimated the net profit at 7.68 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 54.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
* Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance for a new asiDNATM-related patent, expanding its IP protection in the U.S.
* Transgene and Leon Berard cancer center announce dosing of the first patient in a phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial evaluating the intra-tumoral co-administration of Pexa-Vec plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in solid cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)