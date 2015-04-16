(Adds background)
April 16 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it would partner with Apple Inc to build
two solar power projects in China's Sichuan province with total
capacity of 40 megawatts.
The projects, when complete, will be co-owned by Apple and
Sichuan Shengtian New Energy Development Co Ltd, SunPower's
project development joint venture.
Completion of the projects, which are expected to provide up
to 80 million kilowatt-hours per year, is expected in the fourth
quarter of 2015, SunPower said.
Shares of SunPower, which is majority owned by French energy
giant Total SA, were up 1.4 percent at $33.85 in early
trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
China set a higher-than-expected target for solar power
installations for 2015 last month as it seeks to boost renewable
energy use.
China said it aims to install 17.8 gigawatts (GW) of solar
power capacity this year, up nearly 20 percent from the original
goal of 15 GW, with nearly 70 percent from the 10.52 GW of solar
generation capacity China installed last year.
Apple, which uses renewable energy to power its data
centers, said in February it would buy about $850 million of
power from First Solar Inc's California solar farm to
cut its energy bill.
SunPower and longstanding rival First Solar last month
announced a limited partnership, 8point3 Energy Partners LP, to
jointly own some assets. The companies also filed for a proposed
initial public offering of the YieldCo.
The move is expected to generate stable cash flows for the
companies that have been expanding their power plant businesses.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Robin Paxton and Ted Kerr)