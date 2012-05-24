(Adds background, executive comment, share price)
May 24 SunPower Corp, the solar power
arm of the giant French oil company Total SA,
commissioned a new manufacturing plant in De Porcelette, France,
that will produce 44 megawatts of high efficiency panels, the
company said on Thursday.
The new facility will produce about 150,000 panels per year
with an average efficiency of 20 percent.
It will be SunPower's second plant in France and will employ
about 80 workers, the company said.
Europe is the world's biggest solar market, but cuts to
incentives there are expected to trim sales for the industry
this year.
Still, European demand for smaller-scale residential and
commercial rooftop systems is expected to remain strong, which
could help SunPower, whose panels are well suited to the
space-constrained installations.
"This physical proximity to our French, Italian, German and
Belgian customers will enhance our flexibility and shorten our
delivery lead times, ramping up our ability to compete in
today's highly competitive market," said Marty Neese, SunPower's
chief operating officer.
Shares in SunPower, which is 65 percent owned by Total, and
is shutting down some older production lines in the Philippines,
have fallen nearly 12 percent so far this year.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Maureen
Bavdek)