(Corrects figure in paragraph 3 to show profit per share,
excluding one-time items, of 16 cents instead of 5 cents)
Feb 16 SunPower Corp reported a
quarterly loss on Thursday as the steep decline in price of
solar panels and charges related a corporate restructuring and
delays in a solar power project weighed.
SunPower, which is majority-owned by French oil company
Total SA, reported a net loss of $83 million, or 84
cents per share, compared to a net income of $152.3 million, or
$1.44 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the company said it posted a
profit of 16 cents per share in the quarter.
