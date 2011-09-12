* Says new class of common stock to have same voting powers
as Class A stock
* Says majority shareholder, Total Gas & Power agrees to the
proposal
Sept 12 U.S. solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said its board has authorized the conversion
of all outstanding Class A and Class B common stock into a
single class on a one-for-one basis.
The shares will have the same voting power, preferences,
rights and restrictions as the Class A shares, the company said
in a statement.
The proposal needs to be approved by a majority of the
holders of Class A and B shares and by the majority of the
holders of Class B shares separately.
Total Gas & Power USA, which owns majority of Class A and B
shares of SunPower, has agreed to vote in favour of the
proposal, SunPower said.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company, which has
faced criticism that its costs are too high compared with its
low-cost Chinese peers, closed at $11.98 Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)