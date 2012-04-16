(Adds details on consolidation of manufacturing facilities)
* Says cost reduction initiatives remain on track
* To record pretax restructuring charges of $51 mln-$69 mln
April 16 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it will consolidate its Philippine manufacturing
operations to cut capital expenditure and cost per watt.
Solar companies suffered through most of 2011 as prices for
the panels that turn sunlight into electricity fell by nearly 50
percent, squeezing margins and driving some smaller players into
bankruptcy.
The companies have sought to reduce production costs to
improve profits and make the renewable power source less reliant
on government subsidies.
San Jose, California-based SunPower, which is majority owned
by French oil company Total SA, said it will
consolidate its Philippine manufacturing operations into its
330-megawatt Fab 2 facility.
Through the measures, SunPower expects to achieve its cost
goal of about $0.86 per watt.
The company expects to record pre-tax restructuring charges
of $51 million to $69 million for the closure of Fab 1. SunPower
said $47 million to $63 million will likely be recorded in the
second quarter.
The company said it will transfer equipment and employees
from Fab 1 to Fab 2, adding that employees will have the
opportunity to work for potential Fab 1 tenants.
SunPower is working with Deca Technologies and others on the
use of the Fab 1 facility. The company is a minority shareholder
in Deca Technologies.
SunPower shares, which have lost about 64 percent of their
value in the last year, closed at $5.73 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
