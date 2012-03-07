* Names Charles Boynton as acting CFO
March 7 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
named company insider Charles Boynton as its acting
finance head to replace Dennis Arriola, whose departure was
announced in November as part of a reorganization.
Boynton, 44, who was a vice-president at the company, has
taken over the new responsibility effective March 6, SunPower
said in a statement.
Sunpower, majority-owned by French oil company Total SA
, had said CFO Arriola will leave in March, while some
other executives will take on expanded roles that will break
down its management structure by region and enable faster
decision-making.
The San Jose, California-based company, like its
competitors, has been hit hard by a steep drop in solar panel
prices and its shares have lost more than half of their value in
the last one year.
The stock closed at $6.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)