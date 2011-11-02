Nov 2 SunPower Corp SPWRA.O has settled a lawsuit with environmental and community groups, agreeing that it will abandon the site of a proposed California solar project within 50 years, the company said on Wednesday.

SunPower agreed it will only use the San Luis Obispo County, California, site for its California Valley Solar Ranch for 50 years.

The project is one of the largest solar developments in the world.

After that time, the company said it will decommission the project and restore it to its original natural habitat.

The agreement, with the North County Watch environmental group and Carrizo Commons community group, also involves "enhanced communication and collaboration" regarding environmental monitoring. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)