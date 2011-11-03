* Shares slide almost 2 percent

Nov 3 SunPower Corp SPWRA.O lowered its fiscal 2011 revenue forecast to between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion and unveiled a restructuring intended to trim operating costs by to 10 percent in 2012.

SunPower shares were down 1.7 percent after-hours from a close at $8.76 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The stock has lost 63 percent of its value since hitting a 52-week high in July.

The U.S. solar company reported third-quarter revenue of $705.4 million, just below analysts' average estimate of $712.57 million.

SunPower is majority-owned by French energy giant Total (TOTF.PA). Like the rest of the solar industry, it was hit hard when top markets Germany and Italy pared their generous incentives for solar power earlier this year. The cuts slowed development of projects and sent prices on panels into a 35 percent downward spiral that has made it virtually impossible for manufacturers to turn a profit.

In the last week, solar power companies including First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N and Chinese panel maker Trina Solar (TSL.N) have warned that difficult market conditions were hurting financial results.

In August, SunPower had said it expected 2011 revenue of $2.8 billion to $2.95 billion. At that time, the company also forecast a full-year profit, before one-time items, of 75 cents per share to $1.25 per share.

