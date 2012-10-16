Oct 16 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it will restructure its Philippines manufacturing
operations and cut about 900 jobs, citing challenging industry
conditions.
The company said it will temporarily idle six of its 12
lines at its cell manufacturing plant and 20 percent of its
panel manufacturing in the Philippines to reduce inventory,
lower operational costs and improve efficiency.
Sunpower will also reduce its workforce by about 900
employees, mainly in the Philippines.
The San Jose, California-based company expects to record a
restructuring charge of between $10 million and $17 million,
most of which will be in the fourth quarter. More than 90
percent of these charges would be cash.
Solar panel makers' profits have been hit by the steep
decline in prices for the panels that turn sunlight into
electricity because of a glut of supply and declining government
subsidies for renewable energy.