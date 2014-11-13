(Adds details, background; updates shares)
Nov 13 SunPower Corp, the
second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States,
forecast a much lower-than-estimated 2015 profit.
The company's shares were down 6 percent at $27.43 in early
trading on the Nasdaq.
SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA
, expects to earn between $1.10 and $1.50 per share,
excluding items, in the next year.
Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of
$1.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The San Jose, California-based company said it expects 2015
revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, below the
average analyst estimate of $2.8 billion.
SunPower also expects to report full-year gross margin in
the range of 21-23 percent, compared with the average estimate
of 22.28 percent.
The company said it expects capital expenditure to rise in
the range of $300 million to $350 million in 2015, from the 2014
capital expenses forecast of $150 million to $170 million.
SunPower, hurt by uneven revenue recognition from solar
projects, said it expects to triple upstream capacity -
manufacturing of cells and modules - over the next five years.
The company has also been diversifying into installation of
solar panels on rooftops, a market dominated by SolarCity Corp
.
SunPower said on Thursday it was reviewing spinning off some
of its power plants into a separate dividend-paying entity
called "yield co."
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)