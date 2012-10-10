LOS ANGELES Oct 10 SunPower Corp did
not receive a subpoena from the Treasury Department's inspector
general in connection with its probe of a popular solar
incentive, the company said.
"While we do not typically comment on legal proceedings,
given our significant stake in the leasing market, we want to
make it clear that SunPower has not received a request to
provide information to the Inspector General relevant to our
leasing program," SunPower spokeswoman Ingrid Ekstrom said in an
email on Tuesday.
Late last week, U.S. solar installer SolarCity said in a
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the
Treasury's internal watchdog is looking at how the department
managed a program that allowed rooftop solar projects to turn
tax credits into cash grants. The inspector general is searching
for "possible "misrepresentations" about the fair market value
of solar systems that received federal cash grants, SolarCity
said, adding that the inspector general issued subpoenas to
SolarCity and other big players in the market.
SunPower is majority-owned by France's Total SA.