BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
LOS ANGELES Feb 7 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss after taking charges for restructuring its business.
The company's fourth-quarter net loss was $144.8 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with a net loss of $93 million, or 94 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share.
Revenue was $678.5 million, up from $625.3 million a year ago.
SunPower is majority-owned by Total SA.
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.