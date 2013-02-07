LOS ANGELES Feb 7 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss after taking charges for restructuring its business.

The company's fourth-quarter net loss was $144.8 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with a net loss of $93 million, or 94 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share.

Revenue was $678.5 million, up from $625.3 million a year ago.

SunPower is majority-owned by Total SA.