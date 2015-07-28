* Sees FY adj. profit $1.50-$1.80/share vs $1.10-$1.50 earlier

* Raises 2015 EBITDA forecast to $425 mln-$475 mln

* No acquisitions in rooftop market-CEO

* Shares rise 4.7 pct after-market (Adds CEO comments, details from conference call)

By Anannya Pramanick and Kanika Sikka

July 28 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp forecast full-year adjusted profit that exceeded the estimate it suspended in April, as the company expects strong demand for its rooftop installation business.

The company's shares rose as much as 4.7 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

However, SunPower said it was not looking at any acquisitions in the rooftop market despite rising competition.

"The combination of our competitors doesn't directly impact SunPower...We are in a position where we are not in a need to make an acquisition," SunPower Chief Executive Tom Werner told Reuters.

Rival SunEdison agreed to buy Vivint Solar Inc, the second-biggest U.S. solar panel installer, earlier this month in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

SunPower said it now expects adjusted profit of $1.50-$1.80 per share. It had forecast 2015 adjusted profit of $1.10-$1.50 per share in November.

The company also cited favorable income from 8point3 Energy's initial public offering for the increased forecast.

SunPower spun off some of its assets to 8point3 Energy Partners LP, a joint venture with rival First Solar Inc . 8point3 Energy went public in June.

SunPower raised its 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization forecast to $425 million-$475 million from $400 million-$450 million.

The company suspended the forecast in April ahead of the spinoff of the assets.

SunPower said on Monday that it would sell some of the 1.5 gigawatts of projects it acquired from Infigen Energy Ltd to 8point3 Energy.

SunPower's net profit more than halved to $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28 from $14.1 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share, slightly above analysts' average estimate of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 25 percent to $381 million.

Up to Tuesday's close of $25.66, stock had fallen by a third in the last 12 months, compared with the 14.5 percent jump in the Nasdaq Composite Index. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)