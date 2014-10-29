(Adds outlook, details from statement)
Oct 29 SunPower Corp, the
second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States,
reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' average
estimate as it reduced its stockpile of solar products.
SunPower said inventory levels dropped 15 percent in the
third quarter on a sequential basis.
However, the company forecast lower-than-expected current
quarter revenue as it continues to be hurt by uneven revenue
recognition.
SunPower forecast non-GAAP revenue of $575 million to $625
million for the quarter ended December, below the average
analyst estimate of $653.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Uneven revenue recognition also weighed on the company's
third-quarter net income. SunPower's said gross margins were hit
by a $700,000 adjustment in the quarter, due to the timing of
revenue recognition from certain utility and power plant
projects.
Net income attributable to shareholders slumped to $32
million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28,
from $108.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 30
cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 24 cents.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $662.7 million.
Up to Tuesday's close of $30.83, the stock had fallen 20
percent in the last three months.
(Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)