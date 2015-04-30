April 30 SunPower Corp, the second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it sold fewer power plants.

The company reported a net loss of $9.6 million, or 7 cents per shares, attributable to shareholders for the first quarter ended March 29 compared with a profit of $65 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 36.3 percent to $440.9 million.

SunPower sold fewer power plants in the quarter as it plans to spin off some of its power plant assets into a separate company, which it will co-own with rival First Solar Inc . (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)