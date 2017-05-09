May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a bigger loss on Tuesday, hurt in part by higher costs.

The company, which is majority owned by France's Total SA , said its net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $134.5 million, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $85.4 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $399.1 million from $384.9 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)