SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 SunPower Corp
is suing five former employees and SolarCity Corp in
U.S. federal court, accusing the five of stealing tens of
thousands of confidential SunPower documents before they left to
work for the rival solar firm.
The computer files contained contracts, proposals, price
quotes, market analysis and, in one case, information about
customers accounting for more than $100 million in SunPower
sales throughout 2011, according to the SunPower lawsuit.
Besides SolarCity, a San Mateo, California-based firm that
is expected to go public later this year, the defendants are Tom
Leyden, Matt Giannini, Dan Leary, Felix Aguayo and Alice
Cathcart.
"SolarCity knowingly accepted these stolen computer files
containing SunPower confidential information and
non-confidential proprietary information," SunPower said in a
complaint filed on Monday in federal court for the Northern
District of California.
A spokeswoman for San Jose, California-based SunPower, which
is now majority owned by French oil company Total SA,
declined to comment further on the case.
SolarCity responded by saying its market share growth was
threatening to SunPower.
"Over the past few months, following its acquisition by a
foreign oil company, a number of SunPower's best salespeople
decided to join SolarCity," SolarCity said in a statement on
Tuesday. "SunPower is apparently taking exception to that."
The firm added: "SolarCity takes trade secret issues very
seriously and we will ensure that we act in accordance with the
law."
SunPower said it discovered on Dec. 9 that Aguayo had
accessed his company email after his last day on Nov. 1,
forwarding emails containing information, price lists and market
reports to his personal email address in mid-November.
This prompted an investigation of computers used by Aguayo
and the other four, based on the proximity of their departure
from SunPower, SunPower said. It said an analysis established
that all five defendants used personal storage devices to take
SunPower computer files shortly before leaving the company.
SolarCity was founded in 2006 by brothers Lyndon and Peter
Rive -- the first cousins of Tesla Motors Inc CEO and
PayPal co-founder Elon Musk, who is SolarCity's chairman.
The case is SunPower Corp v. SolarCity Corp et al. in the
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in
San Jose, case no. 12-cv-00694.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)