Aug 8 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it received new commitments from Citigroup Inc and
Credit Suisse to finance about $325 million of
residential solar lease projects.
SunPower shares, which have fallen 27 percent this year,
were up 6 percent at $4.79 on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq.
The solar lease program has been successful in attracting
homeowners who do not want to pay thousands of dollars to
install solar systems on their roofs.
Growth in solar installations in the United States has
outpaced forecasts in recent months as weak panel prices has
lowered costs.
