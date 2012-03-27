March 27 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp said it had started commercial production of a new solar cell to help boost efficiency of its products.

Despite declining prices for solar panels in recent years, the solar industry continues to develop new technology to improve efficiency of the devices that convert sunlight into electricity and to reduce reliability on government subsidies.

SunPower, whose solar panels are the most efficient in the market, said its new solar cell Maxeon has sunlight-to-electricity conversion efficiency of up to 24 percent.

The efficiency of solar panels is measured in terms of peak power output per unit of surface area. A higher efficiency rate allows more power to be generated using fewer cells.

The new cell will be integrated into Sunpower's solar panels and will be available in limited quantities in 2012, according to the San Jose, California-based company.

Sunpower shares, which have shed about a third of their value in the last six months, closed at $6.64 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)